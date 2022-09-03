A nutty affair

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Coconut, Quinoa and Avocado salad

Ingredients

100gm quinoa |100gm fresh coconut |50 gm red onion, chopped |50gm cherry tomatoes (cut into halves) 1 avocado (peeled and diced) |100gm sliced European cucumber |50gm carrots cut into julienne |50gm purple cabbage (julienne) |Parsley sprig Dressing: |100ml coconut milk |100ml vegetable oil |2 lemons Salt, to taste |Pepper, to taste |20gm shallots |5gm brown sugar

Method:

● Wash and boil the quinoaw until done, it should take about 12-15 mins. Or as per package direction, strain and let it cool. Put a few drops of oil to avoid sticking.

● Grate half of the coconut and, slice the other half.

● Now in a mixing bowl, Take all the vegetables and boiled quinoa.

● For dressing, whisk in the coconut milk, lime juice, brown sugar and shallots.

● Now slowly add the vegetable oil and keep whisking to emulsify.

● Now add in the dressing in the salad mixture, Toss it nicely and balance the seasoning.

● Garnish with coconut slices, grated coconut, toasted almonds and parsley sprig.

—By Akshay Kumar, executive chef, Vivanta, Begumpet

Savory Coconut Rice

Ingredients

1½ cups long-grain white rice | 1 teaspoon finely grated fresh ginger | ½ teaspoon red chili flakes | ¼ teaspoon ground turmeric | 1 teaspoon salt | 1 cup water | 1 can coconut milk | 1 bay leaf | ¼ cup toasted coconut for garnish

Method

● Place rice in a heavy-bottomed saucepan. Add grated ginger, kosher salt, red chili flakes, and turmeric. Pour in water and coconut milk. Whisk until mixture is well combined.

● Place pan over medium-high heat and bring to a simmer. When mixture starts to bubble and reaches a low simmer, place bay leaf on the surface, cover tightly, and reduce heat to low. Cook for 18 minutes without taking off the lid. Remove the pan from the heat and let it sit for 5 minutes,. Fluff rice with a fork.

● Add toasted coconut and serve it hot

— By Sheena Mrinalini, home chef

Malvani fish curry with coconut rice

Ingredients

150gm fish | 80 gm fried onion | 80gm fried cashew nuts | 25gm garam masala | 120gm coconut milk powder | 20gm kaffir lime | 20gm lemongrass | 10gm curry leaves | Deggi mirch, coriander powder, curry powder, ginger garlic paste- according to taste | 5gm mustard seeds |50gm shallots

Method

● Combine 1 cup of water and 1 cup of canned coconut milk. Pour the water and coconut milk into a saucepan and bring the liquid to a boil. - Once the liquid is boiling, add in your 1 cup of white rice and a hearty pinch of salt. Stir everything well and allow the mixture to return to a boil.

● Make a fine paste of fried onion and cashew nuts and saute them with a little ginger garlic, mustard seeds and curry leaves. Add in the fish and cook it well

● Once cooked, add garam masala and all the seasoning i.e., deggi mirch, dhaniya powder, curry powder. Remember to put salt towards the end, as it can curdle the mixture. Finish it with freshly squeezed lime juice and chopped cilantro.

● Serve with creamy coconut rice

— By Sandeep Sai, executive chef, Farzi Cafe, Jubilee Hills

Coconut gulkhand gujiya

Ingredients

250 gm all-purpose flour

450ml virgin olive oil | 150 gm shredded coconut

150gm handful mixed dry fruits | 2 tbsp ghee

Water, as required

250gm powdered sugar | 1 tsp powdered black cardamom

75 gm gulkand

Method

● Crush the dry fruits into small pieces. Now, take a large bowl and add flour in it with melted ghee and mix it all up. Then gradually add water to form a stiff dough. Cover the bowl with a moist cloth and keep aside for 10-15 minutes.

● Now, take a pan over a low flame and add shredded coconut to it. Fry the coconut for 2-3 minutes and then add the powdered sugar to it.

● Sauté the mixture for a couple of minutes and then, add crushed dry fruit along with cardamom powder and gulkand. Mix it all together and cook for 1 minute. Transfer the stuffing to a bowl and keep aside.

● Next, divide the dough and make small balls. Press the small balls with the palm of your hands and then, using a rolling pin, roll them out into small pooris.

● Place the rolled-out dough on the gujiya mold and place 2 tbsp of stuffing in the centre. Apply water on the edges and close the mold. Press it tightly from all sides and remove the excess dough. Remove the gujiya from the mold and place it on a plate. Repeat the process with all of the dough.

● Now, take a deep-bottomed pan over medium flame and heat olive oil in it for frying. When the oil is hot enough, carefully place the prepared gujiya into the oil and fry from both sides till it turns golden brown.

● When the gujiyas are done, transfer them to a plate lined with absorbent paper to remove the excess oil. Now, place them on a serving tray and serve.

—By Chef Kailash Gundupalli, culinary director, NHCC

Chocolate Coconut Cake

Ingredients

200gm all-purpose flour

½ tbsp baking soda

¼ tbsp salt

180gm semisweet chocolate

100gm unsalted butter

180gm granulated sugar

4 eggs

100gm unsweetened cocoa powder

200ml unsweetened coconut milk

10gms cornstarch

5ml coconut extract

100gm shredded coconut

200gms coconut buttercream frosting

1 tbsp light corn syrup

Method

● Whisk together the flour, baking soda, and salt. Melt the chocolate in a bowl over a pot of simmering water, stirring until melting and smooth.

● In another bowl, beat the butter and sugar together until light and fluffy. Beat in the eggs one at a time, followed by the vanilla. Mix in the cocoa powder and melted chocolate.

● Add half of the flour, then the coconut milk, and the remaining flour. Beat just until combined.

● Divide the batter between 3 prepared cake pans, taking care to ensure the batter spreads all the way to the edges of the pan. Bake for 28 to 30 minutes. A toothpick inserted into the center should come out clean. Cool completely.

● For coconut filling, simmer the coconut milk. In another bowl, whisk the egg yolks, sugar, cornstarch, and extract. Slowly pour in the hot milk, whisking constantly.

● Return to heat until thickened, then pour through a fine-mesh sieve. Stir in the butter. Place plastic wrap on top of the cream, making sure it is touching. Cool completely in the fridge, then stir in the shredded coconut.

● Now, place a cake layer on a serving plate. Spread half of the pastry cream on top. Top with another cake layer, then the remaining pastry cream and the final cake layer.

● Spread the coconut buttercream over the top and sides of the cake.

● To make the chocolate glaze, melt the chocolate, butter, and corn syrup in a bowl over simmering water, stirring until smooth. Remove from heat and let cool for 5 minutes. Spoon ¼ cup of the chocolate glaze over the top of the cake then drizzle the remaining glaze along the edge so it drips down the sides. Sprinkle shredded coconut over the top.

—By VH Suresh, corporate executive chef, Platform 65

