Botched surgery: 11 women discharged

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Eleven of the 30 women who were admitted to the NIMS and Apollo Hospital, following complications arising from a sterilisation surgery at a government-run camp at Ibrahimpatnam recently, were discharged on Friday as their condition was stable. The other patients will be kept under observation for 3-4 days and a few more medical investigations will be conducted on them.

Five of the women were discharged from NIMS and six from Apollo Hospital. According to a source, another woman was discharged from Apollo on Thursday.

It may be recalled that 34 women underwent Double Puncture Laparoscopy Surgery at a family planning camp organised by the State government. Four of them had developed complications after the surgery and died.

“I have a burning sensation around the wound. It feels like something is being pulled from inside,” said 24-year-old Kethavath Chittamma at NIMS. Another two women also shared the same painful experience.

