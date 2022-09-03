Home Cities Hyderabad

Chikoti Praveen prays to Khairatabad Ganesh for clean chit

He added that he has not been summoned by the ED for questioning again and was ready to cooperate with the agency in the probe.

Chikoti Praveen offers prayers at the Khairatabad Ganesh pandal on Friday

HYDERABAD: Casino organiser Chikoti Praveen, who was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED ) in connection with alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), offered prayers to the Khairatabad Ganesh on Friday.

Speaking to mediapersons on the occasion, Praveen said that he prayed to Lord Ganesha that truth prevails regarding the allegations of financial irregularities that have been levelled against him and he gets a clean chit in the case. “I believe Khairatabad Ganesh is powerful and shows empathy to those devotees who come and offer prayers to him,” Praveen said.

He added that he has not been summoned by the ED for questioning again and was ready to cooperate with the agency in the probe. The residence of Praveen and his associate Madhava Reddy were raided by the investigative agency on July 29. Following the raids, they were questioned by the ED for four consecutive days at its office in Basheerbagh.

