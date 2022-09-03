Fake certificate racket busted, one held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pahadishareef police have busted a fake certificate racket and arrested one person from who forged certificates of SSC, Intermediate and vocational training courses were seized. The arrested man, identified as Mohammad Kaleemuddin, forged certificates in the name of reputed universities in Telugu States based on the orders from his ‘customers’.

His suspicious movements during a vehicle checking drive at the Pahadishareef Y Junction attracted the attention of the police who, upon checking his vehicle, found several fabricated certificates. Upon questioning, he confessed to his engagement in illegal activity.

The police went to his house in Chandrayangutta and recovered a printer, laptop, a lamination machine, stamps and holograms of universities. Police also found 98 fake certificates of various universities and boards of Telugu States.

Police arrested Kaleemuddin under section 420, 467, 468 and 471 of IPC and launched an investigation to find out who obtained certificates from him. The forged certificates were in the name of JNTU, Osmania University, Kakatiya University and Andhra University.

Fake degrees

The accused forged certificates in the name of universities in Telugu States

