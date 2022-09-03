Home Cities Hyderabad

Fake certificate racket busted, one held

Pahadishareef police have busted a fake certificate racket and arrested one person from who forged certificates of SSC, Intermediate and vocational training courses were seized.

Published: 03rd September 2022 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2022 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Stamp, Certificate, Approval

Representational image (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pahadishareef police have busted a fake certificate racket and arrested one person from who forged certificates of SSC, Intermediate and vocational training courses were seized. The arrested man, identified as Mohammad Kaleemuddin, forged certificates in the name of reputed universities in Telugu States based on the orders from his ‘customers’.

His suspicious movements during a vehicle checking drive at the Pahadishareef Y Junction attracted the attention of the police who, upon checking his vehicle, found several fabricated certificates. Upon questioning, he confessed to his engagement in illegal activity.

The police went to his house in Chandrayangutta and recovered a printer, laptop, a lamination machine, stamps and holograms of universities. Police also found 98 fake certificates of various universities and boards of Telugu States.

Police arrested Kaleemuddin under section 420, 467, 468 and 471 of IPC and launched an investigation to find out who obtained certificates from him. The forged certificates were in the name of JNTU, Osmania University, Kakatiya University and Andhra University.

Fake degrees
The accused forged certificates in the name of universities in Telugu States

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (File photo | PTI)
Twitter war erupts between Jharkhand BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, Deoghar DM
Arvind Limbavali, Kolar district incharge minister (Photo | Express)
Will get you booted into prison: Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali tells woman activist
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Google purges record 137,657 pieces of bad content based on user complaints in India
Image for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Rajasthan: Cook arrested for asking students to throw midday meal served by Dalit girls in Udaipur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp