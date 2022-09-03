Spearheading holistic learning

Shreya Veronica By

HYDERABAD: When it comes to moulding a child’s life a certain way, we start to think about ways to teach him or her to live a better, productive life. This has become a huge task as well as a noble responsibility on one’s shoulders that many have either taken for granted or have had trouble getting there. But for Sinduri Reddy, founder and managing director of The Premia Academy, educating children with knowledge and values has been her life’s goal. For week’s Nenu Hyderabadi, we learn more about this self-made Hyderabadi who is setting a beautiful example of power and purpose.

Sharing how and why she ended up establishing an institution, she says, “We come from a business family which have been into real estate for the last 20 years. I did it for half a decade. When I had my son, I started looking for a good school for him. In my pursuit of finding the right school with the right infrastructure, amenities, curriculum, teachers, etc., The Premia Academy was born.”

The Premia Academy is different from your regular educational institutions in that the focus here lies in creating the right atmosphere for children who are “good people first and everything else next.” She goes on to add, “Something that is close to our heart is not to push children to become the next billionaires of the world but to ensure they live a very holistic and balanced life.

I would prefer my children have a few pennies less in their pocket, but more vitality in their life. That is how we envision our school and our children. We call ourselves the premia pride and our mascot is the white lion. In short, for us, integrity is above everything else, and our core mission is that we raise our children to be good people.”

Starting an educational institution from scratch was no easy task for Sinduri. She shares, “The real estate sector was very brutal for women. There is a lot of shaming, and people tell you that you don’t fit in here. My five years in that industry were daunting. But when it came to education, the fraternity has been very warm and welcoming. From the day we decided to build a school that makes a difference, people helped me out with open arms and I am thankful for all of them.”

Sinduri mentions her parents and in-laws to be the biggest inspiration behind the project. “The word Premia comes from letters that make up their names. Every child that has enrolled into our school motivates us to do and be better,” she tells CE.

Regarding the growing educational system in Hyderabad, she says, “Education here in Hyderabad is on par with other cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru. 20 years ago, we had only a couple of international schools with top-notch offerings but today there are about 30 odd international schools in and around Hyderabad and the government is doing a fantastic job in raising the bar of education in government schools. I would say Hyderabad is the place to be if you want to learn and grow.”

She concludes with a message to those stepping into entrepreneurship saying, “Don’t attach yourself to a passion but attach yourself to a purpose. Passion will die or change, but purpose outlives it all.”

