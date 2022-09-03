Supporters of Raja Singh call for bandh on Saturday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Sriram Yuva Sena has called for a bandh in Goshamahal constituency on Saturday to protest the arrest of BJP MLA T Raja Singh and slapping the PD Act against him. West Zone police meanwhile said that they have not received any request seeking permission for the bandh.

The police, however, said that they would not intervene as long as business establishments down their shutters voluntarily in response to the bandh call. “If we notice any disturbance during the time of bandh, action will be taken against trouble-mongers,” a senior police officer said.

Meanwhile, Raja Singh, who has been lodged in Cherlapally Central Jail, has been shifted from the Manasa Barrack to Shraddha Barrack due to security reasons. Also, security has been increased in the Manasa block. All those coming to meet the MLA in the jail through the ‘Mulaqat’ are being questioned by the jail personnel.

