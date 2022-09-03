Home Cities Hyderabad

Two fire mishaps reported near Pragathi Bhavan, no casualties

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two fire accidents, both in close proximity to the Pragathi Bhavan in the city, were reported on Friday. However, no injuries or significant damage were reported in the incidents. In the first incident, a fire broke out at Prasad and Company, located in the second floor of the Snehalatha building near Pragathi Bhavan in Punjagutta.

The incident took place when the employees gathered for a puja in connection with the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. A couple of sofas close to a lamp (diya) lit during the puja reportedly caught fire and were damaged. On being informed, a fire tender rushed to the spot to douse the flames. The officials said the damage was caused only to the sofas and the situation was brought under control.

As the building is close to the Pragathi Bhavan, the police had to clear traffic and simultaneously work with the Fire Department to douse the flames. In the second incident, a minor fire broke out in a building which was taken over by Medicover Hospital near Country Club and was under renovation. The workers, who are reportedly camping in a tent set up on the terrace of the building, were engaged in renovation works when the fire broke out.

The blaze was reportedly caused due to the welding sparks and spread to the furniture. Thick smoke emanating from the building caused panic among the Metro passengers. Firefighters who reached the spot to douse the flames said that the losses were estimated to be less than Rs 10,000.

