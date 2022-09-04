Home Cities Hyderabad

Case against TDP leader for ‘grabbing’ businessman's land

A cheating case has been registered against Telugu Desam State general secretary GVG Naidu and his associate following a complaint from a Mumbai-based business man. 

HYDERABAD: A cheating case has been registered against Telugu Desam State general secretary GVG Naidu and his associate following a complaint from a Mumbai-based businessman.  According to sources, the businessman, in his complaint to the Jubilee Hills police, alleged that Naidu and his associate Balwinder Singh  occupied his 2,800-square yard land at Jubilee Hills. The duo forged signatures and documents to claim the ownership of the property. Police have registered a case under sections 406, 420, 467, 468, and 471 of IPC against the two and launched a hunt to nab them.

