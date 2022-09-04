Home Cities Hyderabad

Faulty sterilisation may have caused infection: DPH

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women has taken up the incident as a suo-moto case and began investigating the cause of deaths on Saturday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Emphasising that the investigation was still in its initial stage, Director of Public Health G Srinivas Rao on Saturday said that prima facie, it appeared that faulty sterilisation of the equipment used during the Double Penetration Procedure (DPL) was the cause of infection and the resultant death of four woman at the family planning camp held at Ibrahimpatnam PHC on August 25.

