Majilis Bachao Tehreek worker held for fake news post

Majilis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) worker was detained for allegedly posting fake news on the social media about BJP MLA Raja Singh’s release from jail.

Published: 04th September 2022 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2022 07:02 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Majilis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) worker was detained for allegedly posting fake news on the social media about BJP MLA Raja Singh’s release from jail. The arrested man, Mohammed Azimuddin, took to Twitter and said: “Raja Singh filed a writ petition in the High Court, challenging the PD Act registered against him.  Justice K Lalitha said she will set aside the PD Act on Monday. There is no serious representation from the government side. The AG should have appeared in the matter.” Cybercrime officials who came to know about this, took Azimuddin into custody.

