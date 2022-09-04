PD Act on Congress leader Ponnala’s nephew for job fraud

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad police on Saturday slapped Preventive Detention (PD) Act on veteran Congress leader Ponnala Lakshmaiah’s nephew following his arrest in a job fraud case.According to police, Ponnala Bhasker, along with Konda Ritesh Kumar and eight others, hatched a conspiracy to make easy money.

Accordingly, they lured people from across the country in the name of providing jobs in government services like railways and FCI and collected huge amounts. According to police, the amounts they collected ranged from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, depending on the job their victims sought.

The gang also arranged fake appointment letters of the organisations with fake signatures and handed them over to their victims. The gang collected Rs 93,50,000 from the aspirants, police said.Jawaharnagar police had in March arrested Ponnala Bhasker and on Saturday Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat imposed the PD Act on him.

