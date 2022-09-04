Shaikpet ex-tahsildar dies of cardiac arrest

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Shaikpet tahsildar Ch Sujatha died at the NIMS while undergoing treatment for dengue on Saturday morning. Her family members said she had suffered cardiac arrest during the treatment. Her husband Ajay Kumar, who was an Assistant Professor at Osmania University ended his life by jumping from the top of their building after the ACB officials seized `30 lakh cash, gold ornaments, and other valuables and arrested her in 2020.

Sources said Sujatha was suffering from dengue for the last one week and was admitted to NIMS.

It is also reported that she was also diagnosed with cancer. Though her body was moved to Gandhi Hospital for a post-mortem examination, her family members took it away to their residence in Chikkadpally, insisting that the cause of death was a heart attack.Sujatha, after the death of her husband, came under depression and declined to rejoin the government service.

