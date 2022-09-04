Home Cities Hyderabad

Shaikpet ex-tahsildar dies of cardiac arrest

Former Shaikpet tahsildar Ch Sujatha died at the NIMS while undergoing treatment for dengue on Saturday morning.

Published: 04th September 2022 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2022 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Shaikpet tahsildar Ch Sujatha died at the NIMS while undergoing treatment for dengue on Saturday morning. Her family members said she had suffered cardiac arrest during the treatment. Her husband Ajay Kumar, who was an Assistant Professor at Osmania University ended his life by jumping from the top of their building after the ACB officials seized `30 lakh cash, gold ornaments, and other valuables and arrested her in 2020.

Sources said Sujatha was suffering from dengue for the last one week and was admitted to NIMS.
It is also reported that she was also diagnosed with cancer. Though her body was moved to Gandhi Hospital for a post-mortem examination, her family members took it away to their residence in Chikkadpally, insisting that the cause of death was a heart attack.Sujatha, after the death of her husband, came under depression and declined to rejoin the government service.

Had dengue?
Sources said Sujatha was suffering from dengue for the last one week and was admitted to NIMS for treatment

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp