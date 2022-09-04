Temperatures soar in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After over a month of rains taking a break in the State, temperatures have been rising across Telangana in the last few days. The mercury levels rose to 34°-35° C in the city while in other places temperatures touched 39° C in Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Jagtial, Adilabad, Peddapalli and Nizamabad district. Several Hyderabadis were also hit by the highly humid conditions. According to the India Meteorological Department-Hyderabad, the hot weather is likely to continue for the next two-three days.

The day temperature was recorded at 34°-35° C while the relative humidity was 70-80%. The maximum temperatures might hover around 34°-35° C for the next two days. From September 6 to 9, the temperatures will be around 32° C while the city is likely to remain dry, light scattered rains are likely in the next few days, according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society.

According to TSDPS, a cyclonic circulation lies over Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea and extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level. Under this scenario, isolated to scattered rainfall is expected during most days of the week.

