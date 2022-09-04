Home Cities Hyderabad

Temperatures soar in Telangana

After over a month of rains taking a break in the State, temperatures have been rising across Telangana in the last few days.

Published: 04th September 2022 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2022 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

Summer, heatwave, water

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After over a month of rains taking a break in the State, temperatures have been rising across Telangana in the last few days. The mercury levels rose to 34°-35° C in the city while in other places temperatures touched 39° C in Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Jagtial, Adilabad, Peddapalli and Nizamabad district. Several Hyderabadis were also hit by the highly humid conditions. According to  the India Meteorological Department-Hyderabad, the hot weather is likely to continue for the next two-three days.

The day temperature was recorded at  34°-35° C while the relative humidity was 70-80%. The  maximum temperatures might hover around 34°-35° C for the  next two days. From September 6 to 9, the temperatures will be around 32° C  while the city is likely to remain dry, light  scattered rains are likely in the next few days, according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society.

According to TSDPS, a cyclonic circulation lies over Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea and extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level. Under this scenario, isolated to  scattered rainfall is expected during most days of the week.

34°-35° C is the expected maximum temperature for the next two days. From September 6 to 9, the temperatures will be around 32° C

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp