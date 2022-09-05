Burnt in suicide bid, college staffer dies in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ashok Reddy, the administrative officer of the Narayana College, Amberpet, died on Sunday of the burn injuries he received when a student leader attempted suicide in the college premises on August 19. Ashok Reddy was injured when Sandeep, a student leader, set fire to himself after his demand for Transfer Certificate for a minor student was rejected due to outstanding fees.

While Sandeep and college principal Sudhakar Reddy survived their injuries, Ashok Reddy was left battling for life in hospital for the last two weeks. According to police, the student leader had doused himself with petrol to threaten the principal, but the fuel fell on a lit diya and flames erupted. According to police sources, the case will be altered to homicide.

