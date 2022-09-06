Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: We sometimes fail to realise that teachers are not only those who teach within the four walls of a classroom — for some, it’s the playground, for others, a YouTube video, for others, a conversation with a stranger — teachers sure come in different ways and places. This Teachers’ Day, we attempt to bring to light the less-talked about teachers, including those working with startups and doing their every bit to train, guide and equip young guns to reach their full potential and realise their dreams. CE speaks to teachers who have been teaching, touching and inspiring their students from miles away through a small screen, making the most technology, whose efforts behind the scenes often go unnoticed.

Thanks to the pandemic, the idea of learning only inside a closed room was shattered. People were able to learn from teachers from different countries across the globe. Vivian Philip, senior program manager at CareerX, Begumpet, while speaking about teaching remotely, says, “Initially, it had been very difficult as we had to make sure that the students understand that teaching behind the screen is as effective as the old school in-person session. And one big hindrance was that most of us teachers were not tech savvy.

Slowly, people began to understand that they don’t need to go to a school or college to learn something, it can come home too. Virtual sessions have been very effective, according to our company’s statistics.” He adds that, oddly, the pandemic had brought forward a lot of opportunities to people who like to share their knowledge and be of help to society. He simplifies, “Earlier, you needed to be a teacher in a school to share what you know but today, you could be a part of a programme or just spend 2 hours a day to share what you’re good at.”

Neelakantha Bhanu, better known as the world’s fastest human calculator, has successfully taught lakhs of students around the world. Speaking about his company Bhanzu, which teaches a unique math curriculum to students, he says, “It was an enriching experience — it was new for kids as well and since it was more or less teaching concepts via stories, the reception was incredible too. There’s a different kind of nuance when competitive environments are built online.”

Online teaching can sure become boring if the teaching methods are not tweaked. “Activity-based or game-based learning often helps students to find math interesting. We are replicating the same in Bhanzu’s live classrooms. Today, there’s more leeway as a startup to learn from students’ learnings — room for more experimentation where even students are more responsive because they expect something different — smaller class size and clear communication of outcomes is done better,” he tells CE.

On a concluding note, Pavan Allena, founder, CEO and teacher at Metamorphosis, does add that one big challenge of teaching virtually is the decrease in personal interaction with the students. “At an established institution today, more time and efforts go into administrative work than teaching. But newer avenues offere the solution of holistic learning at the core.”

