Festival delivered home

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With a slew of festivals going on and several others coming up, one already feels the pain of procuring the various things needed for a puja, going from one corner of the city to another. But imagine a single online store for all your puja needs? Hyderabad-based FTH Daily, which recently ventured into the launch of an exclusive line of categories dedicated to festival essentials, speak to CE about it all.

A wide array of products featuring puja essentials like agarbatti, camphor, puja oil, banana leaves, mango leaves, fresh fruits, vegetables, groceries, and so on are now available in the app. The Pooja Store, a one-stop shop for all festival needs, offers 250+ SKUs.

Popular for its sunrise delivery, FarmToHome Daily has been instrumental in enabling the delivery of farm-fresh fruits and vegetables that are directly sourced from neighbourhood farmers in Rangareddy, Vantimamidi, Siddipet, Chikballapur, Anantapur, AP, Moinabad, Shankarpally, Chevella, and Karnataka, to Hyderabadis before 7.30 am every day. “As we have scaled, we have lent ears to the demands of our customers, ensuring FTH Daily is truly a one-stop solution for every customer who uses the app.

Accordingly, we enabled the launch of a Pooja Store dedicated to festival essentials, enabled the rollout of festival-exclusive offers, combos, and deals that were unique in the market. We believe celebrating festivals must be a happy experience that is also convenient at the click of a button, and not a challenging task. The extensive combos, deals and offers are designed to deliver convenience,” Shan Kadavil, co-founder of FTH, tells CE.

Asked why think customers would prefer FTH Daily and what makes it different from other e-grocery delivery players, he answers, “We put our customers first, and every endeavour at FTH Daily is driven by the needs of the common man. We have adopted stringent quality control processes to ensure customers gain value for every rupee they spend with us. Our customers need not worry about receiving bad quality fruits or vegetables because our procurement process is par excellence. Orders are delivered before sunrise at zero additional cost and this is the most convenient offering. While all these propositions have helped us attract new customers, the trifecta - Farm fresh produce directly sourced from farmers at mass market prices, delivery before 7 am every day, and the benefit of no minimum order value for free delivery is a unique proposition.”

Last year, their festival orders grew by 35%, and they’re confident that through Pooja Store, they will surpass the number this season.

