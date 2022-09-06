Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Minor boy sodomised in madrasa

The boy reportedly told his aunt that the teacher had been committing the crime on him for the last two months as a result of which he came under depression.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a horrific crime, a minor boy was allegedly sodomised by a teacher in a madrasa which falls under the Santoshnagar police station limits in the city. The police, who received a complaint from the parents of the victim, detained the teacher. According to sources, the victim is a student at a madrasa located in Riyasath Nagar. The assailant, who is reportedly a 21-year-old teacher, has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The boy reportedly told his aunt that the teacher had been committing the crime on him for the last two months as a result of which he came under depression. The accused had also allegedly threatened the victim with dire consequences if he revealed it to anyone. The boy’s mother works in the Gulf.When contacted, the Station House Officer Vamshi Krishna Rao did not reveal any information regarding the crime. He said: “We respect the privacy of the family. It is also against the rules to reveal any details pertaining to a minor. We are initiating legal action against the accused.”

