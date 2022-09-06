Rangareddy district court to hear rape accused cop Nageswara Rao’s bail plea tomorrow

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Inspector Nageswara Rao who was facing charges for raping a housewife in Vanasthalipuram police station limits, applied for bail at the Rangareddy district court for the second time. The public prosecutor (PP) and the advocate for the accused were locked in a heated arguments even as the former asserted that the semen of the inspector matched his DNA. The hearing on the bail petition was posted to Wednesday.

Accused’s counsel Surender Rao argued that the Inspector had worked as the SHO at Banjara Hills and Maredpally police stations and he was an ordinary individual without any influence. He was a man of integrity who did not flinch from filing a case against a politician while serving in the Task Force and an MP while serving as an Inspector at Banjara Hills, the counsel said and accused the Investigating Officer (ACP, Vanasthalipuram) of being biased.

“Police officers don’t write such detailed counters and present themselves in the court room during bail hearing. In my 34-year-long career, I have not seen such a detailed counter filed by police,” he contended.On the other hand, the PP argued that the report submitted by the Forensic Lab confirmed that the semen sample matched with the DNA of the inspector. “Hence, it is beyond any reasonable doubt that the accused committed the rape,” he said.

He further maintained that the accused instead of serving the public, turned a public predator and the investigating officer Purushottam Reddy was doing his duty by attending the hearings. The PP further told the court that the accused threatened the witnesses during reconstruction of the crime scene and used his influence to manipulate CCTVs at the crime scene. He urged the court not to grant bail to the accused.

‘Reject bail petition’

