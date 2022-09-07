Home Cities Hyderabad

Formula E race works on track: Officials

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday reviewed the progress of the Formula E race proposed to be held in Hyderabad on February 11, 2023. 

Published: 07th September 2022 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2022 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Formula E (Photo | AP)

Formula E (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Officials informed the Minister that various departments, including the MAUD Department and HMDA are coordinating with the Formula E organisers for creating the necessary infrastructure for the smooth conduct of the race. Officials expressed confidence that they will complete the work as per schedule.

Rama Rao also looked into the progress of the construction of flyovers and underpasses being built and proposed under SRDP, strengthening of the stormwater drain network in and around the city under the SNDP, and maintenance and restoration of the main roads by the CRMP agencies.

