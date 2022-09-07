Home Cities Hyderabad

Rains bring much-needed respite from humid conditions

The prevailing weather conditions were attributed to the north-south trough from southeast Madhya Pradesh to the Comorin area.

Published: 07th September 2022 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2022 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

andhra rains

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a few humid days in the State capital, rains lashed several parts of Hyderabad on Monday. Till 7 pm, Shankarpalli recorded the highest rainfall of 9.7 cm, followed by Balanagar (6.1 cm), Qutbullahpur (6 cm), Fatehnagar (5 cm) and Balaji Nagar (4.4 cm).

Apart from Hyderabad, heavy rain occurred at isolated places in Jogulamba Gadwal and Wanaparthy districts and at a few places in Mulugu and Nagarkurnool districts.

The prevailing weather conditions were attributed to the north-south trough from southeast Madhya Pradesh to the Comorin area. It now runs from North Interior Karnataka to the Comorin area across interior Tamil Nadu.

A cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the east-central Bay of Bengal around September 7. Under its influence, a low-pressure system is likely to form over the west-central Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 48 hours.

During the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall of 118.9 mm was recorded in Gopalpeta in the Wanaparthy district. Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 33 °C and 35 °C, while the minimum temperatures in the State are expected to be between 21 °C and 24 °C.

