Hyderabad: Consumer Forum directs Aliens Group to repay Rs 18 lakh to customer

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking note of the firm’s failure to provide a house as promised, Telangana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission on Wednesday directed Aliens Developers Private Limited, Aliens Space Station, Gachibowli, to repay Rs 18,26,046 to a customer with an interest of 12 per cent from the date of repudiation, besides a compensation of Rs 50,000 and Rs 10,000 towards legal expenses.

According to the complainant Usha Amarnath, after due negotiations, she entered into an agreement of sale with the Aliens Space Station, situated at Tellapur village in Medak district, to purchase a flat and one covered car parking for a sale consideration of Rs 47,29,364.

As per the agreement, the complainant paid the first three installments amounting to Rs 23,63,662 by availing bank loan. The company agreed to complete the construction of the flat by November 2011, with a grace period of nine months. Even after due enquires with the office and also at the site, it was found that no construction activity was being carried out.

Usha obtained a housing loan for the purchase of the said flat and has been making EMI payments to the bank. As she is residing in a rented house by paying monthly rent and also paying the monthly EMI amounts of Rs 37,370. Despite receiving the notice, the company neither repaid the amount nor gave any reply.

There was a delay in due to “force majeure”, the companu said. The complainant has not paid the entire installments as stipulated under the Agreement of Sale for which the opposite party is entitled to cancel the allotment and forfeit the earnest money.

The company filed a memo in 2018 by agreeing to repay Rs 44,57,860 in 15 installments and the last one being in 2019. The company also made payments altogether to the tune of Rs 26,29,814.Even if all the payments are taken into consideration, as they merely covered the interest and the major part of the principal amount stands unpaid. Therefore, the commission directed Aliens Developers to repay Rs 18,26,046 and instructed them to comply with the orders within 30 days.

