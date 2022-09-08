Home Cities Hyderabad

Immerse Ganesh idols at Hussainsagar: Bandi

Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday evening went to inspect the arrangements at Hussainsagar for the Ganesh immersion scheduled for September 9.

Published: 08th September 2022

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay.(File | Photo )

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday called upon people of the Hindu community in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad to come to Hussainsagar for immersion of Ganesh idols. Don’t fall into the trap of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who was ‘conspiring to reduce the importance of Hindu festivals in the name of rules and regulations amd by showing Supreme Court orders’, he said.

Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday evening went to inspect the arrangements at Hussainsagar for the Ganesh immersion scheduled for September 9. Expressing his dissatisfaction with the arrangements, he said that only after Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti (BGUS) members protested, a few cranes were stationed for immersion.

He said that while the State government was creating obstacles to the immersion of Ganesha idols at Hussainsagar, people were celebrating in Darussalam (referring to AIMIM headquarters).Pointing out that Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao was an atheist, he felt that there was a need to expose the real face of the Chief Minister, who has been portraying himself as a ‘true Hindu’.

