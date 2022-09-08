Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana, pet food capital too?

MARS Petcare India is striving towards sustainability by using up-cycled waste and reducing carbon footprints. CE gets speaks with Pankaj Sharma, site operations director, to learn more

Published: 08th September 2022 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2022 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Thanks to the rising adoption of furry friends during the pandemic, MARS Petcare India, the country’s leading pet food company with a manufacturing unit two hours away from Hyderabad in Siddipet, will shortly be the largest exporter of dry pet food in Asia.

The manufacturing plant, which scaled up with an investment of Rs 500 crore last December to produce almost 65 kilotonnes of pet food, is also striving towards sustainability by using up-cycled waste and reducing carbon footprints. CE gets in touch with Pankaj Sharma, site operations director for Mars Petcare, to know more about its expansion.  

“We began the first pet-food manufacturing plant in Hyderabad in 2008. The incentive approval last December from KT Rama Rao, Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Telangana, is helping us keep up with the country’s increasing demand and create multiple jobs for the local population. Besides, it will help us meet pet-food demand across Asia,” says Pankaj Sharma.

The expanded unit will contribute to the growth of the local community, creating more employment and upskilling. The company has already hired around 200 people in different roles, providing them with thorough onboarding and training. “The unit — fully functional in 2023 — will offer over 150 full-time jobs that will help increase the economy of state. In addition, we will help grow local businesses from where raw materials will be sourced,” Pankaj adds.

This apart, Mars Petcare will comply on 100 per cent recyclable plastic by 2025. The company is implementing a data-driven approach to reduce its environmental footprint and fight climate change, deforestation, water stress, and unsustainable use of packaging. Pankaj adds, “It will no longer be just about one or two varities of pet-foods. Soon a lot of innovations will be introduced across our brands, Pedigree, Whiskas including Royal Canin.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MARS Petcare India Pet foods
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp