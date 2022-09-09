160 TSWREIS students get top NEET ranks in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 160 students of the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) scripted success in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) by securing top ranks at the national level.

Parents of a majority of the candidates work as labourers, farmers, masons, domestic workers or security guards. Varsala Jaswanth Sai topped the Person with Disability (PwD) category with an All India Rank (AIR) of 2,493. Similarly, Mudhavath Litesh Chouhan and Gugulothu Shivani secured first and second positions respectively in the Scheduled Tribes (STs) category.

“I lost my father when I was in Class 7 and my mother works as a sanitation worker at a small private company. No words are enough to thank the government and my teachers for their support. I want to become a neurologist and help poor people,” said Ramatenki Srija, who received AIR 4,723 and 474 in the Scheduled Castes (SCs) category.

Congratulating the toppers, TSWREIS Secretary Ronald Rose said that more than 500 students from villages and less privileged backgrounds joined medical colleges after the formation of Telangana. The Telangana government has established 39 Centre of Excellence Colleges (COEs) to prepare students for higher studies on par with the well-off communities, he informed.

Errabelly Sidharth Rao of Telangana has bagged all India 5th rank in the NEET with 711 marks and a percentile score of 99.9997166. A total of four students including Rao have secured ranks under 50 from the State.

Chappidi Lakshmi Charitha (AIR 37) was the topper among females in the State. Other candidates from Telangana who secured ranks in the top 50 are Kachana Jeevan Kumar Reddy (AIR 41) and Vurum Aadhithi (AIR 50).

