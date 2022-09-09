Home Cities Hyderabad

160 TSWREIS students get top NEET ranks in Telangana

Parents of a majority of the candidates work as labourers, farmers, masons, domestic workers or security guards.

Published: 09th September 2022 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2022 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Students, exams, classes, education

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 160 students of the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) scripted success in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) by securing top ranks at the national level.

Parents of a majority of the candidates work as labourers, farmers, masons, domestic workers or security guards. Varsala Jaswanth Sai topped the Person with Disability (PwD) category with an All India Rank (AIR) of 2,493. Similarly, Mudhavath Litesh Chouhan and Gugulothu Shivani secured first and second positions respectively in the Scheduled Tribes (STs) category.

“I lost my father when I was in Class 7 and my mother works as a sanitation worker at a small private company. No words are enough to thank the government and my teachers for their support. I want to become a neurologist and help poor people,” said Ramatenki Srija, who received AIR 4,723 and 474 in the Scheduled Castes (SCs) category.

Congratulating the toppers, TSWREIS Secretary Ronald Rose said that more than 500 students from villages and less privileged backgrounds joined medical colleges after the formation of Telangana. The Telangana government has established 39 Centre of Excellence Colleges (COEs) to prepare students for higher studies on par with the well-off communities, he informed.

Errabelly Sidharth Rao of Telangana has bagged all India 5th rank in the NEET with 711 marks and a percentile score of 99.9997166. A total of four students including Rao have secured ranks under 50 from the State.

Chappidi Lakshmi Charitha (AIR 37) was the topper among females in the State. Other candidates from Telangana who secured ranks in the top 50 are Kachana Jeevan Kumar Reddy (AIR 41) and Vurum Aadhithi (AIR 50).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Ronald Rose
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp