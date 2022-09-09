Warden on the run after sexually abusing 7 boys in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shameful act, a warden working at a hostel of a famous private education institution in Hyderabad, sexually assaulted about seven minor boys at night.

According to police, Krishna, 32, who hails from Bhadrachalam, joined as a warden in a hostel of Sri Chaitanya School in Himayatnagar here, allegedly used to sleep alongside the boys and would touch them inappropriately when they were asleep at nights.

The parents of the students who came to know about the behaviour of the warden lodged a complaint with the school management who immediately fired him. Later, they lodged a complaint with Himayatnagar police who registered a case against the warden under POCSO Act and are looking for him. As Krishna is from Bhadrachalam, the police are looking for him there as he may have returned home.

