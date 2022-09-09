Home Cities Hyderabad

Warden on the run after sexually abusing 7 boys in Hyderabad

In a shameful act, a warden working at a hostel of a famous private education institution in Hyderabad, sexually assaulted about seven minor boys at nights.

Published: 09th September 2022 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2022 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Depression, Stress, Mental Health

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shameful act, a warden working at a hostel of a famous private education institution in Hyderabad, sexually assaulted about seven minor boys at night.

According to police, Krishna, 32, who hails from Bhadrachalam, joined as a warden in a hostel of Sri Chaitanya School in Himayatnagar here, allegedly used to sleep alongside the boys and would touch them inappropriately when they were asleep at nights.

The parents of the students who came to know about the behaviour of the warden lodged a complaint with the school management who immediately fired him. Later, they lodged a complaint with Himayatnagar police who registered a case against the warden under POCSO Act and are looking for him. As Krishna is from Bhadrachalam, the police are looking for him there as he may have returned home.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
warden Sri Chaitanya School sexually abusing
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp