"Won't tolerate derogatory remarks against KCR," says Hyderabad man who confronted Assam CM

HYDERABAD: The man who tried to confront Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a Ganeshotsav programme in Hyderabad on Friday, said that no derogatory remarks against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will be tolerated.

"He can have Ganesh darshan and give speech but when he used derogatory language for the Chief Minister, we could not tolerate it. If someone says something wrong about our Chief Minister, it will not be tolerated," Nand Kishore Vyas told mediapersons.

At a rally in Hyderabad on Friday, a man tried to confront Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma by dismantling the mic installed on the stage. However, the people on the stage quickly overpowered the man. Vyas was then taken into preventive custody by Hyderabad Police.

Sarma is on a visit to Hyderabad to participate in various programmes including Ganesh immersion Shobhayatra.

Following the incident, the Deputy Speaker of Assam Assembly Numal Momin demanded a probe over the matter. He also sought Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao's apology over the matter.

"Today's event is a complete failure of the Telangana government. I demand fair inquiry into it. Telangana Chief Minister KCR should apologize to the people of Assam for this incident," Momin told ANI.

Blaming TRS for the ruckus, Telangana BJP leader NV Subhash said the party was disturbed by the growing popularity of the BJP in the state.

"A TRS activist grabbed the mike so CM Himanta Biswa Sarma will not be able to address the gathering. This shows how the TRS party is becoming intolerant by the growing popularity of the BJP in their state," NV Subhash told ANI.

Earlier on Friday, the Assam CM paid a visit to the Mahalaxmi temple in the city.

Meanwhile, Sarma hit out at Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao and said the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief has only been involved in dynasty politics.

"Chief Minister KCR speaks about BJP-free politics but we speak about dynasty-free politics. We still see pictures of his son and daughter in Hyderabad. Country's politics should be free from dynastic politics," Sarma told ANI.

"A government should be for the country, for the people, but never for a family. The country has a liberal front and an orthodox one and polarisation between the two has always existed," he added.

The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti has invited Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Udupi seer Pejawar Swamy Dharmadhikari to visit Hyderabad for the Ganesh Immersion Shobhayatra. Earlier, the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi on Tuesday staged a bike rally in Tankbund in Secunderabad as a mark of protest against the Telangana government for preventing the immersion of Ganesh idols on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. It is one of the most popular Hindu festivals. It is celebrated for 10 days and it is believed that during this time Lord Ganesha arrives on earth with his mother, Goddess Parvati, and showers his blessings on the people. People worship Lord Ganesha in their homes, temples and pandals.

