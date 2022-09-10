Hyderabad bids adieu to Lord Ganesh in style

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad wore a festive look as thousands of Ganesh idols of various shapes and sizes were brought to Hussainsagar and other water bodies for immersion on Friday. Amid chants of ‘Ganapati Bappa Morya’, the Ganesh idols immersion procession progressed peacefully in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. As hundreds of vehicles carrying Ganesh idols continue to make a beeline to Hussainsagar, the ceremonies will be extended till Saturday.

Thousands of idols in myriad forms were taken out in a centralised procession in decorated trucks from Balapur in Old City to NTR Marg, Tank Bund, People’s Plaza and Sanjeevaiah Park for immersion in Hussainsagar.

The 50-feet-tall Khairatabad Ganesh clay idol was immersed in Hussainsagar on the NTR Marg Road on Friday evening. Unlike previous years where the Ganesh idol used to float on the water for a few days, the idol was completely submerged in the water this time as it was made of clay.

According to GHMC officials, around 25,000- 30,000 idols have been immersed in water bodies and 74 artificial ponds in Hyderabad and surrounding areas on Friday, till the last reports came in. However, over 20,000 idols were immersed in Hussainsagar alone.

From cycle to long truck, devotees used every possible mode of transport to carry the idols for immersion. Over two dozen cranes have been deployed on Tank Bund and NTR Marg Road for the immersion of big idols in the lake. People in large numbers lined up along the procession routes and also gathered at Hussainsagar to witness the immersion of idols. The procession was stopped at several places to allow the young revelers indulge in boisterous dancing.

Elaborate security arrangements

As the day coincides with Friday prayers, police made additional security arrangements, especially in the Old City. Policemen and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel were deployed near the historic Mecca Masjid and Charminar as the main procession passed through the area. About 35,000 security personnel of three police commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda were deployed as part of the security arrangements for the annual idol procession.

COPS ON toes

Thousands of police personnel were deployed across the State to avoid any untoward incident during the festivities

Nearly 10 lakh Ganesh pandals were under round-the-clock CCTV surveillance

Ministers Mahmood Ali and Talasani Srinivas Yadav monitored the processions from a helicopter

Police said citizens and officials from other departments cooperated with them to ensure smooth proceedings

30,000 idols immersed

According to GHMC officials, around 30,000 idols have been immersed in water bodies and 74 artificial ponds in Hyderabad and surrounding areas on Friday, till the last reports came in. However, over 20,000 idols were immersed in Hussainsagar alone. From cycle to long truck, devotees used every possible mode of transport to carry the idols for immersion in water bodies.

