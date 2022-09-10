Story of the Managing director of Jindal SAW Ltd

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To be able to empower oneself and those around, especially through a business, is a big goal to achieve. But Sminu Jindal, the managing director of Jindal SAW Ltd and the founder chairperson of Svayan, shows you how to do that. Motivating herself and others to be the best of what one can be, she wishes to inspire people with her life. She, who was in the city for a session, speaks to CE about her journey and how she lives and breathes empowerment.

She begins by narrating her journey. “After joining my family business as a young trainee, I worked my way up the corporate ladder. I was the first successful woman in the predominantly male society of steal, oil and gas industry. I have multiple interests beyond the world of business which include fine arts and music,” Sminu tells CE.

Talking about an inspiration that she counts on, always, she shares, “Different situations inspire me in different ways, but it’s the qualities such as bravery and kindness, that is rare and tough to find is something that inspires me.”

Sharing what keeps her going, she says, “I have lifetime goals to achieve, and one of them is making the world accessible. On a lighter note, professionally it will always be profit. Getting to do new things, learning to explore innovative ways of production, motivate me. Personally, having a goal and achieving it is the biggest motivation that makes me look forward to the day every morning and get out to pursue both my professional and personal dreams. On the work front, I want my companies to do better, on the home front I want my children and husband to do better.”

Sminu says helping people become powerful and enabling to stand on their own two feet is the true essence of empowerment. Empowerment is self-generated, others can egg you on but ultimately it is up to the individual to seal it. I do like people who take risks because if I have more empowered people around me, I will feel empowered too.”

On asking her the best way to handle failure, she stresses, “Failure is a word that I have been afraid of, for most of my life, but that is the only way to succeed. Failures goad us to not be lazy any more, they make us better and stronger, they increase our hunger for success. Sometimes, they can be embarrassing but can even motivate us to overcome them. They teach you a lot in life. I have faced failures multiple times in life.

Failures put us in an uncomfortable spot but picking yourself up, dusting off the indignity it does not stop at getting up, it instills a belief that you can do better, only this one particular way wont work out. Lot of people can tell you why things wont work, I wish they could tell how they would. There’s nothing in the world that you can’t achieve if you put your mind to it, there might be different ways of doing it,” she signs off.

