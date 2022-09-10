Home Cities Hyderabad

Tasty west connection: 75 degrees West Skybar and Kitchen rooftop bar in Hyderabad 

CE gives you a sneak peek of the new rooftop bar at Kokapet — a perfect place to chill this weekend with a dose of killer food and view

Published: 10th September 2022 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2022 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Reshmi Chakravorty
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the vicinity of Hyderabad expanding every day, it is only time that the IT corridor of Kokapet-Narsingi will soon be the hub of the best food and drinks destination. The recently launched rooftop bar, 75 degrees West Skybar and Kitchen at Kokapet offers a chic ambiance, a live kitchen that serves delicious food, and a flowing bar.

Owned by Rajeev Agarwal, the place offers its patrons both indoor and alfresco seating options. Talking about his inspiration behind the rooftop bar, Rajeev says, “We wanted to cater to this side of the city as it is still growing and in another two-three years this side of Hyderabad will be booming. We even named our place accordingly — 75 is the pincode of the place and Kokapet lies at the west side of the city.”

As we settled ourselves into the cozy chairs, we quickly glanced through the extensive food menu with Italian, Mediterranean, Continental, Pan-Asian and Indian options. The drinks menu too was equally exciting.

For starters we opted for Quinoa salad which had roasted flax seeds, pistachio, baby lettuce with a drizzle of lemon dressing. Then we went for Jalapeno Cheese Poppers served with mint mayo and crowd favourite Haleem Balls and Peri Peri Chicken Wings.

The Haleem Balls were smooth from the inside, full of flavours and crisp from the outside, while the Peri Peri Chicken Wings had the right amount of spice and heat. For our main course we delved straight to Chicken Spaghetti Aglio Olio e Peperoncino, Grilled Salmon served with a side of potato wedges and lemon caper cream.

The star of the entire eating experience was the salmon which was cooked perfectly flaky with a crispy skin. From the dessert menu we tried Walnut Chocolate Brownie with vanilla ice cream and Blueberry Panna Cotta.On the whole if you stay near the Kokapet-Narsingi area or don’t mind a long drive to enjoy tasty food and view of the city’s landscape, one should definitely drop by this place.

