Couple bags Sri Lakshmi Ganapathi laddu for Rs 46 lakh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a record for both Telugu states, the Ganesh laddu prepared by the Marakatha Sri Lakshmi Ganapathi temple in Kanojiguda of Secunderabad fetched a whopping price of Rs 45,99,999 (Rs 45.99 lakh) on Saturday, almost double the price of the famous Balapur Ganesh laddu, which went for Rs 24.60 lakh a day ago.

A couple Venkata Rao and Geetapriya bagged the laddu in the auction. The proud owners of the Marakatha laddu also bagged the sacred laddu at last year’s auction. “By the grace of Lord Ganesh, we are doing well in our lives,” the couple said, expressing delight over winning the laddu auction for the second consecutive year.

Devotees participated with full religious fervour during the nine-day-long festivities including the final ceremony before immersion on Saturday. The organisers said the money that had been raised in the laddu auction would be used for the development of the temple and ‘Anna Prasadam’.

HYDERABAD: In a record for both Telugu states, the Ganesh laddu prepared by the Marakatha Sri Lakshmi Ganapathi temple in Kanojiguda of Secunderabad fetched a whopping price of Rs 45,99,999 (Rs 45.99 lakh) on Saturday, almost double the price of the famous Balapur Ganesh laddu, which went for Rs 24.60 lakh a day ago. A couple Venkata Rao and Geetapriya bagged the laddu in the auction. The proud owners of the Marakatha laddu also bagged the sacred laddu at last year’s auction. “By the grace of Lord Ganesh, we are doing well in our lives,” the couple said, expressing delight over winning the laddu auction for the second consecutive year. Devotees participated with full religious fervour during the nine-day-long festivities including the final ceremony before immersion on Saturday. The organisers said the money that had been raised in the laddu auction would be used for the development of the temple and ‘Anna Prasadam’.