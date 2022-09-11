Home Cities Hyderabad

Couple bags Sri Lakshmi Ganapathi laddu for Rs 46 lakh

Devotees participated with full religious fervour during the nine-day-long festivities including the final ceremony before immersion on Saturday.

Published: 11th September 2022 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2022 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a record for both Telugu states, the Ganesh laddu prepared by the Marakatha Sri Lakshmi Ganapathi temple in Kanojiguda of Secunderabad fetched a whopping price of Rs 45,99,999 (Rs 45.99 lakh) on Saturday, almost double the price of the famous Balapur Ganesh laddu, which went for Rs 24.60 lakh a day ago.

A couple Venkata Rao and Geetapriya bagged the laddu in the auction. The proud owners of the Marakatha laddu also bagged the sacred laddu at last year’s auction. “By the grace of Lord Ganesh, we are doing well in our lives,” the couple said, expressing delight over winning the laddu auction for the second consecutive year.

Devotees participated with full religious fervour during the nine-day-long festivities including the final ceremony before immersion on Saturday. The organisers said the money that had been raised in the laddu auction would be used for the development of the temple and ‘Anna Prasadam’.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ganesh laddu Marakatha Sri Lakshmi Ganapathi temple Balapur Ganesh laddu
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp