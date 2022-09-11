Hyderabad: Missing girl killed by jealous friend

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The mystery behind a 19-year-old girl who went missing from Mailardevpally was solved with her body being found buried at Wanaparthy in the Khila Ghanpur police station limits in Mahabubnagar district, allegedly by her boyfriend.

Srisailam, 23, confessed to having strangled her with her chunni and buried the body in his dairy farm. The murder of the girl came to light after Srisailam surrendered to the police and confessed to killing her. He was arrested and sent to judicial remand on Friday evening.

The girl, identified as Saipriya, had gone missing on September 5 and the Mailardevpally police registered a case following a complaint lodged by her parents. According to the police, the girl told her mother that she was going to college on a fateful day, but did not return home till late in the night. Her parents finally lodged a complaint with the police.

The victim was said to have been friends with Srisailam for about four years before distancing herself from him and getting close to another man. In July, Saipriya reportedly sent a message to Srisailam breaking off her friendship with him.

On the day she left home, Saipriya went to Wanaparthy to meet Srisailam at the dairy farm where he reportedly proposed to marry her. When she turned down the proposal, Srisailam strangled her to death in a fit of rage. Disturbed after the murder, Srisailam approached the village sarpanch and at the latter’s suggestion, surrendered to the police.

The Khila Ghanpur police took him into custody and handed him over to their Mailardevpally counterparts. The missing complaint registered by the police was altered to a murder case. The police exhumed the body of the girl and handed it over to her parents for last rites.

On the allegation of the victim being sexually assaulted before her death, Shamshabad DCP Jagadeeshwar Reddy said, “We cannot say anything about that unless we receive the postmortem report.”

