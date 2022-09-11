Suicide helpline gets more calls from men

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: People across all age groups and professions including doctors, actors, sportspersons, lawyers, police, students, housewives, Teachers, and Nurses seek help from us,” said Akhil Siddiqui, a senior volunteer at Roshni Helpline. Most of the calls are from men as they don’t have any other place to share their feelings as the callers don’t need to mention their personal details, he added.

Speaking on the occasion of World Suicide Prevention Day on Saturday, he said that people who are struggling with depression and suicidal ideation can call these helpline numbers — 040 66202000/6620200 and get free, confidential and unconditional emotional support. The helpline is available between 11 am to 9 pm on all days of the week. Persons can even send an email on roshnihelp@gmail.com.

The helpline receives more calls from people aged between 21 to 30. Most of the callers are facing issues in relationships, marriage, educational stress, work stress, peer pressure, old age and financial issues among others.

Setting aside the stigma, it is necessary to take people spotted with depression to a mental health professional such as a psychologist or therapist instead of pushing them to take more interest in life. “When we identify a person having signs of depression, it is necessary to first ask and respond to his/her feelings,” said Ushasree, director of Roshni Helpline.

According to the latest report by National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB), State contributes to the 6.2 per cent of total suicides in the country. In 2021, a total of 10,171 suicides were reported in the State with 26.90 suicide rate.

“Suicide is not a wish to die. It’s a cry for help. Depression is the lethal cause of suicide,” Ushasree added. People usually ignore the signs of depression labelling the person as lazy or less active in life. Instead, Ushasree and other volunteers of Roshni Helpline suggested ensuring that the person is seeking help from a psychologist or a psychiatrist.

Signs of depression

Being withdrawn, feeling worthless, developing sudden eating or sleeping problems, going through a broken relationship, frequently crying and feeling lonely, loss of interest and definite ideas are some signs of depression. “People can show any few of these signs,” said Shanti, a volunteer at Roshni Helpline.

