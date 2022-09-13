Home Cities Hyderabad

BITS unveils online BSc on Coursera

Anyone who has passed class 12 or its equivalent is eligible to apply.

Published: 13th September 2022 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2022 03:38 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), in collaboration with one of the world’s leading online learning platforms, Coursera, launched an online Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in Computer Sciences on Monday. The degree requires no entrance exam and is open to students from diverse academic backgrounds. Anyone who has passed class 12 or its equivalent is eligible to apply.

In a press conference held here on Monday, the BITS revealed the course would also provide an opportunity for the learners to apply their skills using simulations and real-world environments through leveraging virtual and cloud labs.

Students can take up to six years to complete this degree. The option has been made available to allow learners to pursue the programme while working. The course also has an intermediate exit option of a diploma, which students can earn in about two years.

The degree prioritises building a digital network using Zoom and Slack. Students will connect with peers around the globe in digital study groups and group projects. There will also be periodic live sessions so students can connect with BITS Pilani’s faculty and peers in real time.

The programme has a job-oriented curriculum designed with inputs from various industry partners. It would empower learners to develop advanced skills in software development, data analysis, and core systems, alongside leadership and soft skills, officials said.

