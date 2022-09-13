DFE Pharma opens its CoE in Hyderabad

Home Cities Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: DFE Pharma, a pharmaceutical and nutraceutical excipient solutions firm, opened its new ‘Closer to the Formulator’ (C2F), a Centre of Excellence (CoE), at Genome Valley in Hyderabad on Monday. C2F helps pharmaceutical companies shorten the time from a concept to a finished commercial product through its expertise in all phases of pharmaceutical development.

With the C2F centre, DFE Pharma aims to support global and local companies to address these challenges by developing robust formulations allowing for scale-up, high-speed production and first-to-market launch.

The 1200 sq-metre laboratory of the C2F centre is equipped with the latest technology and staffed by highly experienced scientists. The services offered by the centre mainly focus on oral solid dosage (OSD) forms and comprise a range of pre-registration work including development, scale-up and technology transfer.

The capabilities also include efficiency projects like conversions from wet granulation to direct compression. It works with active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), including innovative concepts as model APIs, and with a broad portfolio of all categories of excipients and their different grades.

