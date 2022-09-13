Home Cities Hyderabad

In a first, ICRISAT employs X-ray tech to assess quality of peanuts

The researchers have found an efficient non-destructive method to quantify commercially important traits in unshelled peanuts.

Published: 13th September 2022 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2022 03:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the first time in India, International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) in collaboration with researchers from the Germany-based Fraunhofer Development Centre for X-ray Technology (EZRT) has developed a method to use X-ray radiography to assess the quality of peanuts.

The researchers have found an efficient non-destructive method to quantify commercially important traits in unshelled peanuts. “It enables an accurate and timely evaluation of the peanut pods for important market-related characteristics like kernel weight or shelling percentage,” the press release said.
Groundnut breeders at ICRISAT now spend a fraction of the usual time taken and can scan up to 100 samples in a day to pick the best variety for the season.

Dr Sunita Choudhary, Scientist, Crop Physiology and Modelling, Accelerated Crop Improvement Programme at ICRISAT, said, “The use of X-ray-based technology can revolutionise agriculture research, which has been relying on age-old manual methods or time-consuming laboratory testing methods for determining crop post-harvest traits.”

“This method plays an important role in the value chain system. The farmers can demand a fair price for their produce. By reducing the shelling percentage, it makes the yield more economical. Apart from being useful in research, it also can be used in regular market yards,” she added.

Dr Stefan Gerth, Head of Department, EZRT, said, “ICRISAT crop researchers pointed to the important gaps frequently restraining the Indian farmers from reaping the benefits of their hard labour and researchers from rapid breeding of improved crops. The collaboration helped us to adapt our technology so that the gaps can be closed.” “As a result, the peanut pods evaluation process has become more time and labour efficient. What took three-five skilled workers 30 minutes can now be done by a single technician in two minutes,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
WPI inflation eases to 12.41 per cent in August
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Can government explain how territory 'given' to China will be retrieved, asks Rahul
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Safe to consume milk from Lumpy Skin Disease-infected cattle, says IVRI official
Security personnel use tear gas to disperse BJP supporters from the Howrah Bridge during their 'Nabanna Abhijan' (March to Secretariat). (Photo | PTI)
Violence during 'Nabanna Chalo': Four arrested so far, BJP accuses Mamata government of 'curbing' democracy in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp