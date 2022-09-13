Indian Restaurant Conclave 2022: NRAI paves way for Hyderabad to shine brighter

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A workshop on successfully establishing a cloud kitchen, a workshop on mixology, and workshops on all things restaurant — trending in Hyderabad. The largest conclave of the Indian Restaurant Industry, Indian Restaurant Conclave 2022 by The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) Hyderabad is all set to pave way for all things Hyderabad needs to emerge as the most creative gastronomical city in the country. We speak to Shaaz Mehmood, chapter founder NRAI Hyderabad and managing committee member NRAI about the conclave.

According to Shaaz, as he puts it, “Hyderabad’s luscious, vibrant food culture is often overshadowed by cities of Delhi, Mumbai and lately Bengaluru. These cities have attracted a lot of foreign investment, and the government has encouraged local restauranteurs to emerge as what is needed to suit the modern market. In Hyderabad, though, we have everything that can make us the most creative gastronomical city in the country — we remain in the background. Hyderabad needs that little push of encouragement which the conclave intends to do.”

The conclave to be held on 13 September, (today) is open for all to learn about the industry and network. The conclave will consist of a large exhibition area at Hyderabad International Convention Centre and a plenary session with over 1,000 delegates attending from more than 26 cities.

Over the years, NRAI has developed a strong partnership with the government of Telangana. During the conclave, various stakeholders will sign a lot of MoUs, promising International and national brands to set up their restaurants in Telangana. “Most of the brands have focused on key areas of the western corridor like Financial District and Hi-tech city. But, the city is likely to expand in the eastern corridor too and businesses are eying upon it. Besides Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills and Himayatnagar of central Hyderabad,” Shaaz added.

During the conclave, a very important industry announcement is expected from the government of Telangana for the food service sector. Minister for MAUD, and IT, KT Rama Rao, will grace the event as the chief guest.

