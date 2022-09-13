Home Cities Hyderabad

Mayor launches Kattedan FoB for city pedestrians

The 21-metre-long FoB was constructed at a cost of Rs 3.5 crore

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi inaugurates the FoB in Hyderabad on Monday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Constructed at a cost of Rs 3.5 crore, the 21-metre-long Kattedan Foot over Bridge (FoB) was inaugurated by Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi in Rajendra Nagar Circle on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said that the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) was spending Rs 83.16 crore for the construction of 36 FoBs across the city. Seven of them have already been thrown open for public use while 22 others are in different stages of construction.

The FoB will be highly helpful for pedestrians and prevent accidents as a large number of people cross the road on a daily basis, she added. Apart from FoBs, 12 junctions will be also developed at an estimated cost of `33 crore, she said, adding that the tender process has already been completed and steps are being taken to commence the works quickly. The Mayor said that if good results are obtained from the development of these junctions, steps will be taken to develop other junctions in the city.

Later, the Mayor inspected Appa Cheruvu for National Highway 44 works. The box drain is being constructed at a cost of Rs 7 crore. She directed engineering officials to complete the works by the end of this month as 70 per cent of the drain works have been completed.

