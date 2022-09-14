Home Cities Hyderabad

Constable turns saviour for four trapped in hotel fire in Hyderabad

My mobile torch was of little help. I jumped on to the hotel building.

Published: 14th September 2022 03:41 AM

Survivors leave the Ruby Pride Luxury Hotel as police personnel look on, in Secunderabad on Tuesday | Jwala

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As chaos and panic prevailed among the lodgers after fire broke following an EV battery explosion at Ruby Pride Luxury Hotel, a constable appeared from nowhere to guide the trapped victims out of engulfing smoke. Rakesh Adepu, 29, belonging to the 2020 batch, is full of pride for saving those who were face to face with death.

Speaking to TNIE, Rakesh said, “I have the satisfaction of saving some lives from fire, but the memory of the thick smoke that engulfed the hotel gives me goosebumps.” He was driving in his patrol vehicle in the area along with another constable, when they received a message from Market police about the fire and rushed to the spot. But they found no way into the hotel because of thick smoke.

“Some locals were trying to put out the flames with water. After cautioning them against using water as it might cause electric shock, I made my way to the terrace of the neighbouring hotel, where smoke had already spread and nothing was visible. My mobile torch was of little help. I jumped on to the hotel building. The smoke there was thick, so I used my handkerchief to cover my nose and started shouting to alert if there was anyone in need of help.

I heard screams for help from the fourth floor and rushed down and found two persons there. I made my way to them and helped them to the fourth floor and from there, to the safety of the next building. I came back and helped two more trapped on the third floor and took them to the safety of the neighbouring hotel. I found four persons unconscious on the second floor and tried to administer CPR on them, but they did not respond. Soon, some locals arrived and took charge of them. They carried them to the fourth floor and from there, to hospital.” Not stopping with saving four persons, Rakesh made another attempt to go to the  second floor but the heat and smoke were too much for him. 

MANY SEEK FIRST AID
According to the information provided by Yashoda Hospital, three people who suffered mental shock after the incident received first-aid treatment and were discharged. A mechanical engineer, aged 27, who suffered suffocation was discharged on Tuesday evening. “A couple who survived the incident had approached the hospital by 5 am on Tuesday to get themselves examined. When the doctors told them that they have no serious injuries, the couple left,” said Dr Raja

