Experts call for better R&D in Hyderabad before launch of EVs

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A series of mishaps involving electric vehicles (EVs), especially e-bikes, has triggered concern among the public.The fire accident at an e-bike showroom in Secunderabad on Monday night, which claimed eight lives, has only rubbed salt on the wound. For almost a year, incidents of e-bikes catching fire have been reported across the State.

The situation is no different across the country as well. Many instances of e-bikes and EVs catching fire have been reported over the past few years across the country. Reports show that most of the EVs reportedly caught fire while they were charging. A few surveys even suggested that safety and performance concerns were the key reason for the public to not consider buying e-bikes.

Experts attribute the prevalence of EVs catching fires to the impatience of manufacturers to launch their products without required quality and safety checks in local conditions. It was learnt that some local manufacturers are using Chinese batteries for e-bikes, which don’t have any safety guarantee. Though the big brands provide insurance for EVs in case of accidents, there is no such assurance for unbranded e-bikes. Branded EVs from TVS, Bajaj, Ola and Revolt cost anywhere between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh, whereas local e-bikes are being sold in the range of Rs 60,000 and Rs 80,000.

Experts say manufacturers are bringing EVs without doing a proper study on batteries and wiring that could withstand Indian conditions and terrain. The battery is a crucial component of any EV and a user is placed in danger or at risk in the absence of required research and development (R&D), experts added.

‘Govt must ban unbranded EVs’

Vinod Kanumala of the Indian Federation of Road Safety said unbranded EVs should be banned. “Many local manufacturers have set up e-bike showrooms. Such vehicles do not undergo any safety checkups. The R&D wing is not bothered about it but the authorities should keep up,” he said.

He urged people to not purchase EVs, particularly e-bikes, till there is a solid assurance in terms of safety. “The government should ensure that all EV manufacturers adopt advanced technology in batteries and wiring of the vehicles apart from carrying out a comprehensive R&D before the public loses trust and outrightly rejects EVs,” Vinod added. Experts said manufacturers have to work on improving battery quality and base their design to suit Indian conditions.

KISHAN BATS FOR HIGH-LEVEL INQURY

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday insisted on a high-level inquiry to find out if there was something wrong with the electrical circuit, causing the fire mishap at the Ruby Pride Luxury Hotel at Secunderabad on Monday night. In the morning, he visited the spot where the incident took place and took stock of the situation. Speaking to the media, he said the electricity officials needed to not just concentrate on recovering the bills but should also ensure the safety of the circuits in the buildings and commercial establishments. Observing that such incidents had happened in Rani Gunj and other places, he felt that cases needed to be booked against companies manufacturing electric vehicles, if manufacturing fault was found in their products

EV SAFETY NORMS BY CENTRE FROM OCTOBER 1

Taking cognisance of EV fire accidents, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) set up a committee to investigate the matter. Taking inputs from the report filed by the panel, the Ministry has decided to implement the following orders from October 1

Standards to be maintained for the battery management system, on-board charger and design of battery pack

EVs other than four-wheelers need additional safety requirements related to battery cells

Amendments required for thermal propagation due to internal cell short circuit leading to fire

1.Testing criteria to be very difficult and only companies with good R&D and testing standards will qualify

2. Probe found many batteries had cells connected in an unsafe manner

3. It also revealed that several EVs didn’t have a venting mechanism to disperse heat in case of overheating

