Godavari flows above danger mark; issues second warning

The Godavari river continues to flow above the danger mark at Bhadrachalam.

Published: 14th September 2022 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2022 03:41 AM   |  A+A-

River Godavari flows dangerously at Bhadrachalam on Tuesday as inflows from the catchment areas continue to cause concern

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM:  The Godavari river continues to flow above the danger mark at Bhadrachalam. The second warning alert was sounded when the water level reached 48 feet. However, it reached 51.4 feet on Tuesday.  As the river overflows, the authorities have closed the Turubaka bridge for traffic, cutting off Dummagudem and Cherla mandals from Bhadrachalam.

After the bridge was closed, many people from the two mandals were stranded in Bhadrachalam. The RTC bus services have also been stopped. The officials have been making an effort to pump back the flood water leaking from a sluice at Vista complex and Kotha Colony.

District Collector D Anudeep warned the fishermen against venturing into the Godavari river till further orders. He appealed to people not to cross the overflowing streams and tanks.

