Hyderabad has highest concentration of Grade A malls, says report

HYDERABAD: With the retail sector picking up post pandemic, Hyderabad has registered the highest concentration of Grade A malls in the country.

Grade A malls comprise a maximum share of 52 per cent of the total stock in the city with 3.9 mn sq ft as of H1 2022. This is the highest percentage share of Grade A leasable area for a city across the top eight markets. The share of Grade B and C malls stood at 21 per cent (1.57 mn sq ft) and 27 per cent (2.02 mn sq ft) respectively.

Gross leasable area across 217 operational malls in top 8 cities in India stood at 92.9 mn sq ft as of H1 2022. A significant growth of 77.4 mn sq ft of gross leasable area has been registered till Dec 2019.

As per the Knight Frank report, between FY 2017-2022, sales volume in the organised retail sector grew at a CAGR of 24 per cent, reaching USD 52 billion across top 8 cities. Furthermore, in the next five years between FY 2023 - 2028 organised retail sales volume is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17 per cent, reaching $136 billion.

Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director at Knight Frank India said, “The existing Grade A malls have over 95 per cent occupancy which is indicative of the demand for quality real estate in this segment.”

