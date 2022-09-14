Impact of infertility on a couple’s mental health

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The failure to get pregnant after a year of frequent, unprotected sexual activity is known as infertility. Infertility rates are rising quickly both abroad and in India. “Almost 10 to 15% of people worldwide are impacted. Infertility is ranked as the fifth most dangerous condition in the world by the WHO. According to a survey, there are between 15 and 20 million infertile couples in India,” says Dr Pranita O Somani, Senior Fertility Specialist — Kamineni Fertility Centre, Hyderabad.

The psychological aspect of infertility

Every woman wants to have children, and if that dream is not realised, it can lead to psychological issues like low self-esteem, anxiety, melancholy, and mental tension as well as feelings of wrath, betrayal, remorse, grief, and jealousy. Particularly in India, a girl’s 20s mark the beginning of the pressure to get married and have kids. After being married, society expects a couple to start a family.

The social norm is that if a couple experiences a delay in having children after marriage, it is because of a reproductive problem. In India, it is usually accepted that women are primarily to blame for infertility. However, men also experience psychological problems as a result of their dread.

Stress and infertility

Common side effects of infertility include stress, melancholy, and worry. Whether stress causes infertility or infertility causes stress is not well understood. Even learning that a couple is infertile causes a lot of worry. Infertile couples generally exhibit higher levels of stress than heterosexual couples, particularly women. Due to elevated levels of prolactin and thyroid hormones, depression can impact fertility. Ovulation is also impacted by depression.

The social aspect of infertility

A couple’s social standing is based on their fertility. Couples who are unable to conceive deal with social shame, a sense of loss, and low self-esteem. It could result in social awkwardness or social disengagement. In India, there is a lot of peer and familial pressure to have children and get pregnant. It is linked to frustration from having unrealistic expectations of being a parent.

The financial aspect of fertility treatments

The cost of fertility treatments: Although many couples who struggle with infertility have significant levels of psychological stress, dealing with infertility itself and getting treatment can be difficult. This is as a result of the cost of reproductive therapy. The high cost of fertility treatments might put a strain on a couple’s finances. Such expensive medical care is not accessible to everyone. Many couples find themselves spending all of their savings on these treatments, and others even resort to borrowing funds.

Infertility treatment related stress: For couples, fertility therapy, especially ART, can be quite stressful. First off, the results of each test can be stressful. For example, learning that a woman has poor ovarian reserve or that a man has low sperm counts can be very stressful for a couple.

Additionally, the outcome of such an expensive procedure may be upsetting. Mental collapse may result if the result is unfavourable. After an IVF procedure fails, depression and low self-esteem are more common. Psychological variables have an impact on the results of infertility therapies. Stress is linked in research to reduced pregnancy rates. Additionally, females endure additional treatment-related stress because the medications used to promote ovulation and aid in successful pregnancy can result in irritability, anxiety, and mood swings.

Interventions: The mental health of a couple should not be overlooked if they are having trouble getting pregnant or are receiving infertility therapy. The best course of action is to seek out a reproductive specialist as soon as possible and begin the recommended treatment. Couple counselling can ease stress and make it easier for the couple to deal with the circumstance.Psychological disorders might affect fertility and the effectiveness of infertility therapies. The likelihood of conception increases with decreasing psychological issues. Therefore, focus more on the infertile couple’s emotional wellness.

HYDERABAD: The failure to get pregnant after a year of frequent, unprotected sexual activity is known as infertility. Infertility rates are rising quickly both abroad and in India. “Almost 10 to 15% of people worldwide are impacted. Infertility is ranked as the fifth most dangerous condition in the world by the WHO. According to a survey, there are between 15 and 20 million infertile couples in India,” says Dr Pranita O Somani, Senior Fertility Specialist — Kamineni Fertility Centre, Hyderabad. The psychological aspect of infertility Every woman wants to have children, and if that dream is not realised, it can lead to psychological issues like low self-esteem, anxiety, melancholy, and mental tension as well as feelings of wrath, betrayal, remorse, grief, and jealousy. Particularly in India, a girl’s 20s mark the beginning of the pressure to get married and have kids. After being married, society expects a couple to start a family. The social norm is that if a couple experiences a delay in having children after marriage, it is because of a reproductive problem. In India, it is usually accepted that women are primarily to blame for infertility. However, men also experience psychological problems as a result of their dread. Stress and infertility Common side effects of infertility include stress, melancholy, and worry. Whether stress causes infertility or infertility causes stress is not well understood. Even learning that a couple is infertile causes a lot of worry. Infertile couples generally exhibit higher levels of stress than heterosexual couples, particularly women. Due to elevated levels of prolactin and thyroid hormones, depression can impact fertility. Ovulation is also impacted by depression. The social aspect of infertility A couple’s social standing is based on their fertility. Couples who are unable to conceive deal with social shame, a sense of loss, and low self-esteem. It could result in social awkwardness or social disengagement. In India, there is a lot of peer and familial pressure to have children and get pregnant. It is linked to frustration from having unrealistic expectations of being a parent. The financial aspect of fertility treatments The cost of fertility treatments: Although many couples who struggle with infertility have significant levels of psychological stress, dealing with infertility itself and getting treatment can be difficult. This is as a result of the cost of reproductive therapy. The high cost of fertility treatments might put a strain on a couple’s finances. Such expensive medical care is not accessible to everyone. Many couples find themselves spending all of their savings on these treatments, and others even resort to borrowing funds. Infertility treatment related stress: For couples, fertility therapy, especially ART, can be quite stressful. First off, the results of each test can be stressful. For example, learning that a woman has poor ovarian reserve or that a man has low sperm counts can be very stressful for a couple. Additionally, the outcome of such an expensive procedure may be upsetting. Mental collapse may result if the result is unfavourable. After an IVF procedure fails, depression and low self-esteem are more common. Psychological variables have an impact on the results of infertility therapies. Stress is linked in research to reduced pregnancy rates. Additionally, females endure additional treatment-related stress because the medications used to promote ovulation and aid in successful pregnancy can result in irritability, anxiety, and mood swings. Interventions: The mental health of a couple should not be overlooked if they are having trouble getting pregnant or are receiving infertility therapy. The best course of action is to seek out a reproductive specialist as soon as possible and begin the recommended treatment. Couple counselling can ease stress and make it easier for the couple to deal with the circumstance.Psychological disorders might affect fertility and the effectiveness of infertility therapies. The likelihood of conception increases with decreasing psychological issues. Therefore, focus more on the infertile couple’s emotional wellness.