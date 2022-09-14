Home Cities Hyderabad

 Is lymphoma cancer?

While there are no precautionary measures proven yet, most lymphomas are curable, even for advanced stages

Published: 14th September 2022

Cancer, Breast Cancer

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If you have been experiencing sudden weight loss along with swelling in the neck area, it is time you consult a doctor. This could be a symptom of ‘lymphoma’. Ahead of World Lymphoma Awareness Day (September 15), CE gets in touch with oncology experts who give us insights into what lymphoma means and what it could lead to. 

Lymphocytes are the cells that fight against infection in our body, which is trained to fight infections. But, sometimes these lymphocytes get affected and cause lymphoma. In medical language, lymphoma is a cancer of white blood cells called lymphocytes, these lymphocytes expand in the lymph nodes which drains the lymph.

“Lymph nodes increase in size and are present in the neck, chest and abdomen apart from swelling about 30 per cent of them can experience fever, weight loss, severe night sweats where the bed of the patient gets wet. The majority of the time we don’t know the cause but depending on the age lymphoma is different,” says Dr Sainath Bhethanabhotla, consultant medical oncologist at Care Hospitals, Banjara Hills. 

There are two types of this which are high and low-grade lymphoma. Dr Sainath goes on to explain, “The high grade is curable irrespective of the stage, if untreated it can lead to death. An advanced low-grade lymphoma is not curable, but not life-threatening. They are not generic as well. If the treatment is done properly, and on time, life is as good as any normal healthy person.”

Dr Goutham Reddy, consultant medical oncologist at Amor Hospital, Kukatpally, explains how one can be cautious. “While there are no precautionary measures proven right now, most lymphomas are curable even though they are present in the late stage, the option of cure is possible, unlike other cancers.” 

Weight loss Lymphoma Cancer
Comments

