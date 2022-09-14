Men lip care: Do's and Dont's

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With winters just around the corner, it’s time to stock up on all your thick lotions and moisturisers for your body, but what about your lips? Men’s skincare is something that’s barely mentioned, let alone lip care being discussed. We speak to experts who share why men’s lips’ needs are different and how they can be kept well moisturised and healthy

The skin on the lips is thin and does not have the natural ability to produce moisturising oils, unlike your face and rest of the body, leaving them susceptible to dryness, dehydration, chapping and peeling. This also is quite painful since the first instinct is to always peel the dry skin off and that may cause bleeding, scarring and pigmentation. The market is full of lip care products for women, which can be often confusing for men who prefer colourless, no-sheen products. Also, it can be quite daunting to start a routine and stick to it to see visible results. Lip care is however not rocket science. With very simple, but highly effective products, and consistency, men too can achieve soft and healthy lips.

“A good way to start would be to consciously avoid licking lips whenever they feel dry. Instead, try to immediately apply a lip serum to give that instant shot of hydration. Another proven lip care wonder is exfoliation with a gentle chemical exfoliator, which gently scrubs away dead skin, grime and pollution and reveals soft, healthy lips. It is advisable to do this at least 1-2 times a week. The skin on your lips does not require harsh, physical scrubbing so a chemical exfoliant with ingredients like glycolic and lactic acid can be a great addition to your lip care regimen,” Shivam Chakrala, CEO, managing director of Esthetic Insights, Balanagar, tells CE.

A lip mask is also a fantastic addition to provide that much-needed TLC and indulgence. Mask to improve lip texture and fill out lip lines to give them a fuller appearance. In the end, just like the rest of your body and face, your lips need SPF too. Lip serums, enriched with SPF are a must-have in your vanity and should be applied when you’re indoors and outdoors,” he adds.SkinnCells, the country’s very own, new and exclusive lip-care brand launched an exclusive lip-care range curated specially for men.

It is scientifically manufactured to cater to specific lip requirements. Their lip nourishing kit for men called Pappy Digger comes with three products, each serving the unique purpose of providing healthy and nourished lips for men. “Male skin is different from female skin. Redundant and ardent lifestyle results in dry chapped lips. The Pappy Digger kit is a 3-step lip-care regimen. The products have been formulated keeping in mind the lifestyle and personal-care needs of men. The Pappy Digger kit is first-of-its-kind in India,” shares Priyanka Vijaygiri, head of product development, SkinnCells.

