Home Cities Hyderabad

State government assures protection of two lakes in Hyderabad

Curbs imposed under GO 111 to protect Osmansagar, Himayatsagar will stay till new guidelines are framed, HC told 

Published: 14th September 2022 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2022 03:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has submitted to the Telangana High Court that restrictions imposed by GO 111 to protect the twin reservoirs of Himayatsagar and Osmansagar in Hyderabad will continue to be in force till such time the expert committee that was constituted, submits its report and the government issues fresh guidelines.

The expert committee constituted under GO 69, issued on April 12, 2022, comprises the Managing Director of HMWS&SB, the Special Chief Secretaries of MAUD, Finance, Irrigation, the Member Secretary of the Telangana State Pollution Control Board, and the Director (Planning) of HMDA.

The restrictions under GO 111, dated March 8, 1996, include prohibiting polluting industries, major hotels, residential colonies, and other establishments that produce pollution in the catchment area of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar reservoirs up to 10 km from FTL, covering 84 villages.

In response to a PIL, Municipal Administration Special Chief Secretary Kumar filed a counter in which he said that the restrictions imposed by GO 111 were lifted with the issue of  GO 69 because Hyderabad city’s drinking water requirements are no longer dependent on the twin reservoirs which was the case for the issuance of GO 111.The GO 111 was issued originally with the intention of conserving the catchment area of these two water bodies, which at the time were Hyderabad city’s primary supply of drinking water.

He said that according to information provided by HMWS&SB, when the aforementioned GO was issued, these two reservoirs accounted for 27.59% of the installed capacity of drinking water. But because installed drinking water capacity has increased from 145 to 602, and an additional 344 is now being built, the drawback reliability of these lakes is now less than 1.25%, and they are no longer the sources of drinking water supply for Hyderabad city.

■ GO III prohibits setting up of polluting units, hotels in 84 villages
■ The GO was scrapped by government claiming that Hyderabad no more depended on the two lakes for drinking water

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Rammohan
    Lakes help mankind by providing drinking water and in many other ways. Hence they must be protected by all means at all costs round the clock as long as the human species does not become extinct.
    2 days ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp