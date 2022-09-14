State government assures protection of two lakes in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has submitted to the Telangana High Court that restrictions imposed by GO 111 to protect the twin reservoirs of Himayatsagar and Osmansagar in Hyderabad will continue to be in force till such time the expert committee that was constituted, submits its report and the government issues fresh guidelines.

The expert committee constituted under GO 69, issued on April 12, 2022, comprises the Managing Director of HMWS&SB, the Special Chief Secretaries of MAUD, Finance, Irrigation, the Member Secretary of the Telangana State Pollution Control Board, and the Director (Planning) of HMDA.

The restrictions under GO 111, dated March 8, 1996, include prohibiting polluting industries, major hotels, residential colonies, and other establishments that produce pollution in the catchment area of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar reservoirs up to 10 km from FTL, covering 84 villages.

In response to a PIL, Municipal Administration Special Chief Secretary Kumar filed a counter in which he said that the restrictions imposed by GO 111 were lifted with the issue of GO 69 because Hyderabad city’s drinking water requirements are no longer dependent on the twin reservoirs which was the case for the issuance of GO 111.The GO 111 was issued originally with the intention of conserving the catchment area of these two water bodies, which at the time were Hyderabad city’s primary supply of drinking water.

He said that according to information provided by HMWS&SB, when the aforementioned GO was issued, these two reservoirs accounted for 27.59% of the installed capacity of drinking water. But because installed drinking water capacity has increased from 145 to 602, and an additional 344 is now being built, the drawback reliability of these lakes is now less than 1.25%, and they are no longer the sources of drinking water supply for Hyderabad city.

■ GO III prohibits setting up of polluting units, hotels in 84 villages

■ The GO was scrapped by government claiming that Hyderabad no more depended on the two lakes for drinking water

HYDERABAD: The State government has submitted to the Telangana High Court that restrictions imposed by GO 111 to protect the twin reservoirs of Himayatsagar and Osmansagar in Hyderabad will continue to be in force till such time the expert committee that was constituted, submits its report and the government issues fresh guidelines. The expert committee constituted under GO 69, issued on April 12, 2022, comprises the Managing Director of HMWS&SB, the Special Chief Secretaries of MAUD, Finance, Irrigation, the Member Secretary of the Telangana State Pollution Control Board, and the Director (Planning) of HMDA. The restrictions under GO 111, dated March 8, 1996, include prohibiting polluting industries, major hotels, residential colonies, and other establishments that produce pollution in the catchment area of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar reservoirs up to 10 km from FTL, covering 84 villages. In response to a PIL, Municipal Administration Special Chief Secretary Kumar filed a counter in which he said that the restrictions imposed by GO 111 were lifted with the issue of GO 69 because Hyderabad city’s drinking water requirements are no longer dependent on the twin reservoirs which was the case for the issuance of GO 111.The GO 111 was issued originally with the intention of conserving the catchment area of these two water bodies, which at the time were Hyderabad city’s primary supply of drinking water. He said that according to information provided by HMWS&SB, when the aforementioned GO was issued, these two reservoirs accounted for 27.59% of the installed capacity of drinking water. But because installed drinking water capacity has increased from 145 to 602, and an additional 344 is now being built, the drawback reliability of these lakes is now less than 1.25%, and they are no longer the sources of drinking water supply for Hyderabad city. ■ GO III prohibits setting up of polluting units, hotels in 84 villages ■ The GO was scrapped by government claiming that Hyderabad no more depended on the two lakes for drinking water