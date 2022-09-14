Telangana govt proposes to bring commercial bldgs below 15 m height under FSA

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As commercial buildings in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits are turning into death traps in the event of fire mishaps, the State government is contemplating bringing even the buildings less than 15 metres in height under the Fire Services Act (FSA).

The Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services Departments have sent a proposal to the State government to this effect. The government is considering the proposal actively in the wake of the death of eight persons in a fire at the Ruby Pride Luxury Hotel in Secunderabad following an explosion in an e-bike showroom located on the ground floor on Monday night. Many such fire accidents were reported in twin cities this year mostly in commercial buildings which are below 15 metres in height.

As per the fire services rules, fire safety-related equipment should be put in place and a No Objection Certificate (NOC) should be obtained from the department concerned for the buildings which are 15 metres and above in height.

However, there is no such provision for buildings below 15 metres in height and owners and builders of commercial complexes are taking advantage of this grey area and are avoiding installing fire safety equipment.

GHMC officials told TNIE that fire mishaps are taking place in most commercial buildings in the city which are less than 15 metres in height. They opined that it would be better if the State government takes appropriate measures to amend the rules to ensure that even buildings under 15 metres in height mandatorily have fire safety equipment. “We don’t have a mandate to verify fire norms for smaller buildings as there is no provision in the Act,” they said.

OFFICIALS TO INSPECT BUILDING AFTER CONSTRUCTION

To obtain occupancy certificates, buildings will be inspected by the officers of the GHMC fire prevention wing after completion of their construction. Building owners require this occupancy certificate for the mortgage of the building. To get the occupancy certificate, the building should be equipped with fire-fighting equipment

