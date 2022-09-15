Construction made easy

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In recent times, young minds have been putting a lot of effort to prove themselves in various fields like tech, art, social service, construction and many more. They put in great effort to bring out solutions to make any work easy. A 24-year-old in the city made up his mind to do the same, in the construction business.

Kuna Dinesh Goud determined that while constructing buildings, there shouldn’t be as much labour work involved and decided to make machines to do the work of concrete mixing. CE caught up with him and shares more about how he wants to build up the idea in the future.

Dinesh grew up watching his family thrive in the construction business in the city. When he realised that a machine can do the job that otherwise requires 15 people to mix concrete, he knew he wanted to capitalise on that.

“We are into construction of commercial spaces, apartments and villas. We make ready-mix concrete for construction companies and especially focus on the Kompally area in Hyderabad. I want innovative construction in the city to stand as an example to the many developing cities across the globe. The city has great potential, particularly in this sector. The people here too, have been very welcoming of innovative ways to speed up construction,” he shares.

Continuing to explain how he overcame several challenges that came his way, he shares, “Sometimes it becomes difficult to make the customer understand about what we do. Most of them do not believe in ready-made mix concrete and it has become a task to explain what it exactly is and how it can make their work easy. Nevertheless, I made my way out to put my best foot forward and figure how best I could explain and sell this time-saver to those in the construction industry.”

Talking about what inspired him to take up the route of entrepreneurship, he says, “My family has always stood by me as an inspiration and since we’re a joint family, I get to learn new experiences from each and every member. Since I was a child, I always had something to from them all, which has opened several creative doors for me.”

Though this takes up most of his time, Dinesh has several other interests and passions. “I love travelling — I keep visiting several places for a quick vacation. I visit the gym to stay fit, and horse riding is something that I do out of passion. I also involve myself in some or the other kind of social service, always.”

About a future that sees a quicker, easier construction business, he says, “This novel idea is a big deal for those who put in a lot of labour. I hope to make the most of technology to reduce the work time and improve quality in this field.”

