For a better tomorrow: Meet Ankita Inani, her sister, who founded preloved baby store ‘As They Grow’

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With sustainability becoming the only sensible way of life today, a mum in the city realised that with babies growing up and hoarding on some utilities becoming pointless, a perfect solution was found — a preloved baby store. From walkers and strollers to cradles and toys, and more here’s how parents in the city are ensuring a cleaner Earth for their little ones.

Called ‘As They Grow’, simply put, they are an Instagram platform facilitating parents in buying and re-selling their new and used baby products.

“The process of listing, buying and selling on our page is fairly simple. This practice helps declutter homes as the kids outgrow most of their things quickly. It helps save money and resources, and in turn, saves the environment too,” Ankita Inani, co-founder of As They Grow, tells CE.

Started by two mothers, who are also sisters the concept stems from the practice of hand-me-downs and passing-on things in their big joint family.

“We were lucky to have a lot of babies among our friends and family around the same time and encouraged the passing-on of clothes, toys, books, cycles and other products to each other. Getting a hand-me-down from another mother is like receiving a bundle of love. To us, ‘pre-loved articles’ are a special, favourite piece we have outgrown and would like to see equally loved by a new family. We wanted to take this idea beyond our friends and family and that’s how this platform,” she shares.

But they did have to overcome a few bumps. “One was that the concept of preloved products is new to the Indian market and the other was that parents tend to be a little apprehensive, and rightfully so.

However, social media has helped us create awareness about the same and we were able to connect with several like-minded parents. Since the launch in September 2020, amid the Covid crisis, we overwhelmed with the love we have received. We connected with over 75,000 parents now and rehomed 5000+ products across India. Our catalogue has cots, cribs, strollers, playpens, car seats, rockers, cycles, baby carriers, books, etc. — basically, everything that is gently used can be reused by another child,” says Ankita.

The duo is still working to allay some of the biggest concerns parents have.

“A lot of parents are still not comfortable using a preloved product, many feel it is taboo. We were lucky that a lot of mom influencers and a few celebrities came forward and supported our idea and that helped us in making people believe that preloved is reloved. Secondly, in preloved products condition of every product is different. We are working from Hyderabad and Nagpur (my partner Ritu Kabra heads our Nagpur office), but connecting parents all over India. We have stringent quality checks on our page for a listing and in case the product delivered differs from what we claim, we take the product back,” she shares adding that they will soon be coming up with a website that will help parents browse through all the products that are listed with them.

They are also coming up with a range of ‘made in India’ brand new products, wherein they will be providing a platform to mompreneurs.

HYDERABAD: With sustainability becoming the only sensible way of life today, a mum in the city realised that with babies growing up and hoarding on some utilities becoming pointless, a perfect solution was found — a preloved baby store. From walkers and strollers to cradles and toys, and more here’s how parents in the city are ensuring a cleaner Earth for their little ones. Called ‘As They Grow’, simply put, they are an Instagram platform facilitating parents in buying and re-selling their new and used baby products. “The process of listing, buying and selling on our page is fairly simple. This practice helps declutter homes as the kids outgrow most of their things quickly. It helps save money and resources, and in turn, saves the environment too,” Ankita Inani, co-founder of As They Grow, tells CE. Started by two mothers, who are also sisters the concept stems from the practice of hand-me-downs and passing-on things in their big joint family. “We were lucky to have a lot of babies among our friends and family around the same time and encouraged the passing-on of clothes, toys, books, cycles and other products to each other. Getting a hand-me-down from another mother is like receiving a bundle of love. To us, ‘pre-loved articles’ are a special, favourite piece we have outgrown and would like to see equally loved by a new family. We wanted to take this idea beyond our friends and family and that’s how this platform,” she shares. But they did have to overcome a few bumps. “One was that the concept of preloved products is new to the Indian market and the other was that parents tend to be a little apprehensive, and rightfully so. However, social media has helped us create awareness about the same and we were able to connect with several like-minded parents. Since the launch in September 2020, amid the Covid crisis, we overwhelmed with the love we have received. We connected with over 75,000 parents now and rehomed 5000+ products across India. Our catalogue has cots, cribs, strollers, playpens, car seats, rockers, cycles, baby carriers, books, etc. — basically, everything that is gently used can be reused by another child,” says Ankita. The duo is still working to allay some of the biggest concerns parents have. “A lot of parents are still not comfortable using a preloved product, many feel it is taboo. We were lucky that a lot of mom influencers and a few celebrities came forward and supported our idea and that helped us in making people believe that preloved is reloved. Secondly, in preloved products condition of every product is different. We are working from Hyderabad and Nagpur (my partner Ritu Kabra heads our Nagpur office), but connecting parents all over India. We have stringent quality checks on our page for a listing and in case the product delivered differs from what we claim, we take the product back,” she shares adding that they will soon be coming up with a website that will help parents browse through all the products that are listed with them. They are also coming up with a range of ‘made in India’ brand new products, wherein they will be providing a platform to mompreneurs.