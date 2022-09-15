Inhalation of gaseous substances caused eight deaths, say officials

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The inhalation of gaseous substances was the reason behind the death of the eight persons caught in the fire incident at Secunderabad on Monday night, said official sources. The victims also suffered burn injuries.

“As many as six people were admitted to the casualty ward by 12 in the night and declared dead after the examination,” said Dr Raja Rao, Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital. Two more persons declared dead in other private hospitals were shifted to the Gandhi Hospital after some time. One of them, brought from Apollo Hospitals, had suffered almost 75 per cent burns.

The bodies of three deceased persons, two from Chennai and one from Vijayawada, were sent to their respective native places on Tuesday after the autopsy. Relatives of one deceased person have arrived from New Delhi to collect the remains with them. “All the autopsies will be completed by the end of Tuesday,” Dr Raja Rao added.

HYDERABAD: The inhalation of gaseous substances was the reason behind the death of the eight persons caught in the fire incident at Secunderabad on Monday night, said official sources. The victims also suffered burn injuries. “As many as six people were admitted to the casualty ward by 12 in the night and declared dead after the examination,” said Dr Raja Rao, Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital. Two more persons declared dead in other private hospitals were shifted to the Gandhi Hospital after some time. One of them, brought from Apollo Hospitals, had suffered almost 75 per cent burns. The bodies of three deceased persons, two from Chennai and one from Vijayawada, were sent to their respective native places on Tuesday after the autopsy. Relatives of one deceased person have arrived from New Delhi to collect the remains with them. “All the autopsies will be completed by the end of Tuesday,” Dr Raja Rao added.