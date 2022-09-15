Home Cities Hyderabad

KTR to inaugurate 6 restored bowlis in Hyderabad on Sept 15

The AKTC has restored the Badi Hamam (Persian mortuary bath), Bagh, Idgah, Western and Eastern bowlis in the heritage park.

Published: 15th September 2022

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Maud Minister KT Rama Rao will inaugurate the six heritage bowlis (stepwells) that have been restored by the Aga Khan Trust for Culture at the historic Qutb Shahi Heritage Park at 12.30 pm on Thursday.With the restoration of these six stepwells that have a capacity to hold 19.3 million litres of water. The number of bowlis restored in Telangana stands at 18.

The AKTC has restored the Badi Hamam (Persian mortuary bath), Bagh, Idgah, and Western and Eastern bowlis in the heritage park. All these stepwells were in a dilapidated condition due to construction debris dumped into them causing the collapse of the walls and other structures.

The Badi Bowli was constructed more than 400 years ago, when Sultan Qutb-ul-Mulk, the first ruler of the Qutb Shahi dynasty, started constructing the tombs. Its western wall collapsed in 2013. After desilting the soil and removal of the debris, the walls of the Badi Baoli were repaired using 70 per cent of the stones from the debris.

Meanwhile, a team of engineers and landscape architects examined the slopes and vulnerabilities that led to the collapse. Based on their findings, the water flow was altered in a manner that would not impact the walls of the bowli in the future. Similar damage was done to all the other historic bowlis, which have now been restored to their past glory.

In 2012, Tata Trusts partnered with the AKTC to conserve nine major monuments situated within the park. While the work has been overseen by Heritage Telangana and GHMC, the project was also funded by the US Ambassador’s Fund for Cultural Preservation.

